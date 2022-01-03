Pundi X NEM Achieves Market Cap of $13.15 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $21,007.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.35 or 0.08042897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,850.70 or 0.99835723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

