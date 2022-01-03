Qcash (QC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $64.92 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $67.76 million and approximately $64.92 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.03 or 0.08076023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.71 or 1.00031653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

