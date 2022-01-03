Quant Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $182.69 or 0.00391769 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $2.21 billion and $36.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010774 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.07 or 0.01327547 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

