QuarkChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.13 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $148.46 million and $18.13 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005473 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

