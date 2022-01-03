QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report sales of $133.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $133.40 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $134.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $656.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,587 shares of company stock worth $1,476,496 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 698,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 143,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,169. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.05 million, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

