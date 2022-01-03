Rainicorn 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $236,720.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $32.14 million and approximately $236,720.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.88 or 0.08055244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.24 or 1.00109107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

