Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of RMYHY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
