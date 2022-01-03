Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of RMYHY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.