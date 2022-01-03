Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of KB Home worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.73 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.