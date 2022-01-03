Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,517 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

