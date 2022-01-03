Raymond James & Associates Has $10.86 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Jabil worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock worth $12,782,418. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $70.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

