Raymond James & Associates Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $2,482,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 877,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 49,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.19 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.99%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

