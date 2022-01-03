Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

