Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 18.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $2,409,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

