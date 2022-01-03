Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,396. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

