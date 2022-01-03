Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $237.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.