Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $87.16 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

