Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $88.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

