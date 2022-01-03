Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 232,985 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 232,985 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,406,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

