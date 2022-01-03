Raymond James Trims Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Target Price to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2493046 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.04%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $332,634.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

