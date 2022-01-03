Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Raytheon Technologies worth $514,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.76. 27,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,212. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

