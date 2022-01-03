Razor Network Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $3.05 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007455 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003833 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003468 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

