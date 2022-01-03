Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 235,000 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of DTE Energy worth $79,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,540. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

