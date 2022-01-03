Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,739 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.58% of Liberty Latin America worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.7% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 5,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

LILA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

