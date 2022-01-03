Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $161.35 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 5.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $161,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,173,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

