Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.69. 4,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

