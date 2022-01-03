Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB):
- 12/28/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “
- 12/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Spruce Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.90. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $28.49.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
