Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

12/28/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

12/25/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

12/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

12/11/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

12/10/2021 – Spruce Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

12/4/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

11/29/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

11/23/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/19/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.90. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

