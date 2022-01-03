Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/25/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. "

12/16/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Performance Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PFGC stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $662,537. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

