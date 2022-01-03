Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RCHG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Recharge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 200.0% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

