Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (RDEIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.79 on Monday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.