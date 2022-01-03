RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00322952 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00138672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

