Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,196 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.