Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $387.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

