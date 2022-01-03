Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 296.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 182,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 69,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 37,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.