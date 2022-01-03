Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after acquiring an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 305,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

