Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX opened at $32.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

