RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.03% of RenaissanceRe worth $194,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.38.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $169.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

