Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 4.3%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $252.32 and last traded at $253.34. 4,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 386,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.20. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Repligen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

