Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 4.3%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $252.32 and last traded at $253.34. 4,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 386,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.84.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.20. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Repligen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
