REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.49

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.42 or 0.08032776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.80 or 0.99968406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007398 BTC.

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

