REPO (REPO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

