Request (REQ) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $378.80 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005257 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

