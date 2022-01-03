Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 121 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 303.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

