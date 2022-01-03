Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 847 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SEA were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $639,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

SEA stock opened at $223.71 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $189.61 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day moving average is $300.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

