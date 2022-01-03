Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $188.86 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

