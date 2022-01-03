Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $855,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

