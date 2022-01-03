Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 257,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

