Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 4,860 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $155.99 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

