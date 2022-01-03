Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483,398 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.