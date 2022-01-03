Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.56 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,339 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

