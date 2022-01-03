Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $100.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

