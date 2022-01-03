Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $755.57 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

